Quick Hits: The More Games Edition

In Red Wings Land
UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 12, 2022
Hellberg, 31, joined the Griffins for conditioning on Dec. 1 after being claimed off waivers by Detroit from the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 23. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder posted a 2-2-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a 0.932 save percentage in four starts with Grand Rapids.
I’m curious to see if they send Ned down for a conditioning stint. At this point, fair or not, I’d play Hellberg over Nedeljkovic.
Around the League
Placed on NHL waivers today: Eeli Tolvanen (NSH).— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 11, 2022
I’d take a chance right now. I’m sure we have a few wingers that we’d be ok giving a night off just to see him play.
Good lord! Just an awful hit by Lomberg on Schultz in retaliation after Schultz had gotten tangled with him seconds earlier.— Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) December 12, 2022
Lomberg gets a 5-minute major and a game misconduct. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/H6iYRHWxCU
That’s a charge, hit from behind AND a boarding (which, yes, are three separate illegal plays). This is the kind of shit that should get a guy three games. That cross-check to the face from Skinner the other day should have been much more.
