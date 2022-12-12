 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The More Games Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In Red Wings Land

Hellberg, 31, joined the Griffins for conditioning on Dec. 1 after being claimed off waivers by Detroit from the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 23. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder posted a 2-2-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a 0.932 save percentage in four starts with Grand Rapids.

I’m curious to see if they send Ned down for a conditioning stint. At this point, fair or not, I’d play Hellberg over Nedeljkovic.

Around the League

I’d take a chance right now. I’m sure we have a few wingers that we’d be ok giving a night off just to see him play.

That’s a charge, hit from behind AND a boarding (which, yes, are three separate illegal plays). This is the kind of shit that should get a guy three games. That cross-check to the face from Skinner the other day should have been much more.

Loading comments...