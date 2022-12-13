Quick Hits: The Up to Date Edition

In Red Wings Land

Good stuff from Lalonde yesterday. Talks about the plan to carry three goalies and make a postgame decision after Husso’s Tuesday game where they go from there. Talks some about Ned’s struggles.

Still says Määttä is day-to-day with a non-COVID illness. Says Walman has been “excellent” and that he would have liked to have Walman available for Thursday but didn’t exactly tell us why he wasn’t “available.” as a coach’s decision.

Fabbri’s target date is still January 1st.

Mentions 3-on-3 play and how well they’ve done aside from the lack of “managing their game”, especially in relation to egregious turnovers. Mentions they’ve only give up seven chances, but a large percentage of those have gone in.

Talks about the Chiarot/Seider pairing’s struggle with their plus/minus rating. Attributes mostly to matchups but also says there’s room for improvement in their gap play and puck movement.

Somebody wasted some media availability asking if we should go back to ties. Lalonde takes this question pretty well.

Around the League

The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program.

One thing to note here is that while previous years, the league/NHL mentioned guys entering the program “voluntarily” and this year I haven’t seen that word used.

In Other News

The Board of Governors Meeting started yesterday and there will certainly be more news coming out of those soon.