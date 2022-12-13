Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Hurricanes - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSDET, BSSD

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Hurricanes Blog: Canes Country

The Red Wings welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to Little Caesars Arena tonight in the latest matchup of a tough December schedule that sees the Wings squaring off with several of the league’s top teams. Detroit returns home after a solid 4-game road trip that saw them nab 5 of a possible 8 points.

Detroit will have to bring another strong performance to keep this one close as the Hurricanes are a solid team with depth up and down the lineup. Their advanced metrics all have them amongst the best teams in the league with an expected GF% of 59.5%. They allow their opposition little opportunity to score with a league best 2.01 expected GA/60. Without comparing Detroit’s numbers, the bottom line is they are not great, mostly in the bottom 10 of the league. But the Wings have found a way to consistently take home points, with Husso’s strong performance likely responsible for a significant portion of that.

Hronek will be looking to find himself back on the scoresheet after going pointless in the last two games. Up front Perron has a bit of a hot stick with points in 3 of the last 4 games including 2 goals and 2 assists. Meanwhile Copp has seemingly found his groove following his off-season surgery, tallying 10 points in his last 11 games, offering the secondary goal support the team had lacked for so long. This despite being put in a less offensive situation with linemates Erne and Sundqvist lately. Another hot hand is the newest member to the team, Jonatan Berggren who has 4 points in his last 6 games, playing on the 4th line alongside Veleno and Czarnik.

The Wings will remain without Olli Maatta on their blue line as he remained out of practice yesterday. Several forwards remain out of the lineup as well for at least a few more weeks.

The Hurricanes have lost only 1 of their last 10 in regulation, despite 4 OT or SO losses in that same stretch. The Canes are off to a strong 15-6-6 start to the season, but find themselves leading a chase pack of 4 teams trying to reel in New Jersey atop the Metro division.

One of the Hurricanes’ top forwards is currently out of the lineup, with coach Rod Brind’Amour indicating Sebastien Aho remains out. Jesper Fast could be a late addition to the lineup but appears to still be out returning any day now. Regardless, the Hurricanes remain a dangerous team with Detroit needing to keep careful tabs on threats like Svechnikov (15G, 11A), Necas (12G, 16A), and the veteran defenseman Brent Burns (4G, 16A).

Husso was once again named the starter as Nedeljkovic has been relegated to spot duty and could find himself battling with the recently recalled Hellberg for the backup position. Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. So far this season he’s posted a 2.21 GAA and .918 SV%.