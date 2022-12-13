Red Wings vs Hurricanes: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Still no Olli Määttä at Red Wings practice today, he’s been out with an illness — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 12, 2022

#RedWings Lalonde said Husso will start tomorrow vs. Carolina and then they’ll decide who starts Wednesday in Minnesota. Said all three are options. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 12, 2022

Brind'Amour says Canes may have 12 forwards for Red Wings game. Fast may be able to go. Aho still out. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) December 12, 2022

Red Wings morning skate before tonight’s game vs. the Hurricanes



Reverse retro uniforms pic.twitter.com/sS7FyjB2tx — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 13, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Perron - Larkin - Raymond

Suter - Rasmussen - Kubalik

Erne - Copp - Sundqvist

Berggren - Veleno - Czarnik

Defense

Chiarot - Seider

Walman - Hronek

Oesterle - Lindstrom

Goalies

Husso

Nedeljkovic

Carolina

Forwards

Jarvis - Stastny - Necas

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Lajoie

Drury - Stepan - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

De Haan - Chatfield

Goalies

Kochetkov

Raanta

Keys to the Game

1. Get the Young Guns Going

It will go a long way towards winning this game if Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider can get onto the scoresheet. Raymond only has 2 points in the last 7 games after a fairly strong November. Seider is in a similar cold stretch with only 1 assist in his previous 6 games. Both of these talented sophomores need to produce in order for Detroit to hold onto their spot in the standings as the season rolls along.

2. Capitalize on Chances

Carolina is arguably the stingiest team when it comes to giving up scoring chances. The system Brind’Amour has had this team playing the last several years forces to teams to shoot from the perimeter and limits any cross ice feeds and second chance opportunities in front. Detroit simply does not have the firepower, especially with the injuries up front, to overwhelm the defensively strong Hurricanes. Instead they will have to make the most of the chances they do get, and hope Kochetkov doesn’t have one of this finer performances tonight.

3. Oh Captain My Captain

Dylan Larkin has been the engine driving this Detroit team forward all season, consistently performing at his best and being productive night in and night out. But he’s hit his only cold streak to speak of thus far this season. He has only 1G and 0A in the last four games. There’s good reason to believe this is only a momentary blip for him. But for the Wings to have a chance to take two points from Carolina he’ll likely need to have a point or two tonight to make that happen.