Red Wings vs Hurricanes: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
NHL: APR 14 Red Wings at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Perron - Larkin - Raymond
Suter - Rasmussen - Kubalik
Erne - Copp - Sundqvist
Berggren - Veleno - Czarnik

Defense
Chiarot - Seider
Walman - Hronek
Oesterle - Lindstrom

Goalies
Husso
Nedeljkovic

Carolina

Forwards
Jarvis - Stastny - Necas
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen
Martinook - Staal - Lajoie
Drury - Stepan - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
De Haan - Chatfield
Goalies
Kochetkov
Raanta

Keys to the Game

1. Get the Young Guns Going

It will go a long way towards winning this game if Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider can get onto the scoresheet. Raymond only has 2 points in the last 7 games after a fairly strong November. Seider is in a similar cold stretch with only 1 assist in his previous 6 games. Both of these talented sophomores need to produce in order for Detroit to hold onto their spot in the standings as the season rolls along.

2. Capitalize on Chances

Carolina is arguably the stingiest team when it comes to giving up scoring chances. The system Brind’Amour has had this team playing the last several years forces to teams to shoot from the perimeter and limits any cross ice feeds and second chance opportunities in front. Detroit simply does not have the firepower, especially with the injuries up front, to overwhelm the defensively strong Hurricanes. Instead they will have to make the most of the chances they do get, and hope Kochetkov doesn’t have one of this finer performances tonight.

3. Oh Captain My Captain

Dylan Larkin has been the engine driving this Detroit team forward all season, consistently performing at his best and being productive night in and night out. But he’s hit his only cold streak to speak of thus far this season. He has only 1G and 0A in the last four games. There’s good reason to believe this is only a momentary blip for him. But for the Wings to have a chance to take two points from Carolina he’ll likely need to have a point or two tonight to make that happen.

