Quick Hits: The Debatables Edition

Around the League

Is it time the NHL renamed its trophies? https://t.co/SyZUhJAC0s — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) December 13, 2022

Yes. 100% yes. Especially the Conn Smythe.

“You make 9 million and you don’t do shit” -Jordan Greenway to Darnell Nurse



Volume pic.twitter.com/F6TiONUfOr — Minnesota Hockey (@MinnyHockey) December 13, 2022

Ouch.

Bettman says that digital dasherboard ad backlash is a “non-issue” because their polling indicates fans find games more watchable with those digital ads replacing physical ones. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 13, 2022

If you ever find somebody who took part in this “polling” please let me know. I just want to talk.