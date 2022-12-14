Game Day Updates: Red Wings @ Minnesota

Updates

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled left wing Elmer Soderblom from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed defenseman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6.



» https://t.co/ODGiMVkxJy pic.twitter.com/E6BZUMjOAR — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2022

Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are winless all-time against the Minnesota Wild in games played on the 14th of any month.#LGRW #RedWingshttps://t.co/OPNfjF8pF5 pic.twitter.com/RGWVBewJ5U — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) December 14, 2022

No lineup changes for #mnwild other than Gustavsson in net. Evason hasn’t heard yet whether Duhaime has been cleared to practice. Hartman on ice. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) December 14, 2022

Red Wings games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Red Wings, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Red Wings Lines

[Editor’s Note - We have seen no reporting from anybody who is within the team or has access to them to describe the line combinations. in looking at last night’s third period, there’s a lot of blending around for a team that was skating down a forward so treat these line combos as best-guess rather than actually-reported, please]

David Perron - Pius Suter? - Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren? - Michael Rasmussen - Dominik Kubalik

Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist

Elmer Soderblom - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Jake Walman - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Ville Husso

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello

Sammy Walker - Frederick Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy

Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Foligno

Ryan Reaves - Connor Dewar - Mason Shaw

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill - Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andrea Fleury

Three Keys to the Game

Don’t get caught up in the chippiness. Seems like every time the Red Wings play the Wild lately, something ugly happens. Dumba hitting Raymond’s head into the ice last year comes to mind, but Minnesota has enough guys that play the pest. Without Larkin, the Wings are going to need all the 5-on-5 and man-advantage time they can get to generate offense.

Make some decent ice! I know, this isn’t directed at any Detroit-related personnel, but the ice last night against the Canes clearly sucked. So many guys fell down behind the nets and along the boards in awkward, unprovoked ways. Hopefully the staff at the Xcel have a good sheet of ice laid down tonight. Makes for a more fun game. (The fact that Xcel Energy Center is a single-use facility should help.)

Step up. Detroit has dealt with injuries non-stop this season. However, an injury to Bertuzzi or Fabbri, or Vrana being out, is different than Larkin being unavailable. Someone, probably a center, needs to find something special tonight. You ready, Suter and Ras?

The game can be streamed on SlingTV tonight as well, which is what I’ll be doing for the first period - J.J.