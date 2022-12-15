 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Knowing What’s Up Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Just food for thought in terms of the way the Wings have been adjusting to what’s been going on.

[PAYWALL WARNING]

I have not read this. I’m not paying Freep to read this stuff. I don’t think we should steal content from behind paywalls either. However, this bit of freely-given information is more than I’ve seen about Vrana recently than anything else, so at least it’s something.

Around the League

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.”

Didn’t post this yesterday and probably should have. Making up for that now. I say he passes Howe when the Caps play Toronto (I hope so because we’ve got them coming up soon and I want it out of the way before then).

Sportsnet’s 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: December Edition

24. Noah Dower-Nilsson, C, Frolunda (SHL): Smart and creative player who sees the ice so well that he is constantly making plays.

When this was originally posted, this part listed Noah’s older brother Liam, who we drafted.

Loading comments...