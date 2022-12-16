 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Keep Close Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

‘Don’t skate at me like that’: Wild’s Reaves defends hit on Red Wings’ Hronek - Sportsnet

“He just kind of turned his head and held onto the puck, so I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Reaves said. “I hope he’s OK, but you’ve got to know when I’m on the ice, definitely don’t skate at me like that.”

Derek Lalonde: Updates on Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin, Jakub Vrana - Freep

A video to talk about something else at least.

Around the League

NHL Star Power Index: Alex Ovechkin joins 800-goal club, Kris Letang makes miraculous return - CBS

“Mentally, I feel good to be back, to be honest,” Letang said following Saturday’s game. “It’s always hard to be on the sidelines. I know health comes first... We’re taking all the time we need to figure this thing out. Like [Vyas] said, when I feel ready to go and practice like I did today, he’s going to give me the green light, if it’s safe to do.”

If it’s safe, sure.

[PAYWALL WARNING]

I don’t want to play Columbus eight times a season.

