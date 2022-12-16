Quick Hits: The Keep Close Edition

In Red Wings Land

“He just kind of turned his head and held onto the puck, so I’m not sure exactly what happened,” Reaves said. “I hope he’s OK, but you’ve got to know when I’m on the ice, definitely don’t skate at me like that.”

A video to talk about something else at least.

Around the League

“Mentally, I feel good to be back, to be honest,” Letang said following Saturday’s game. “It’s always hard to be on the sidelines. I know health comes first... We’re taking all the time we need to figure this thing out. Like [Vyas] said, when I feel ready to go and practice like I did today, he’s going to give me the green light, if it’s safe to do.”

If it’s safe, sure.

[PAYWALL WARNING]

Exclusive: The NHL is considering overhauling its schedule.



Team owners and executives have recently discussed efforts to create more games between geographic rivals—and ultimately generate more money.https://t.co/ccgMDlbdXE — Sportico (@Sportico) December 15, 2022

I don’t want to play Columbus eight times a season.