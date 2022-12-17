Red Wings vs Senatorss: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Larkin will be a game time decision for tomorrow, Hronek they’re gonna see how he reacts to today’s practice but obviously good sign he was in the normal jersey — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 16, 2022

No timeline on Vrana yet, obviously he was out 2 months and they want to put him in a position to succeed. But being back with the team certainly starts that process — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 16, 2022

#RedWings Jakub Vrana talks to media after his first practice with the team in about two months, since exiting player assistance program. pic.twitter.com/7qaJysyApg — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 16, 2022

Olli Maatta said he had pneumonia, said he “is iffy” for Saturday when Wings host Senators — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 16, 2022

Blue-shirts (no contact) at Friday's Red Wings practice: Jakub Vrána, Robby Fabbri & Dylan Larkin.

D Olli Määttä (out last four games with illness) and Filip Hronek (didn't finish last game, concussion protocol) in regular sweaters. pic.twitter.com/eGHLe0zRAG — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 16, 2022

Norris just skated to the bench and took off his Yellow non-contact jersey and put on a regular jersey. Important day for him. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 16, 2022

Sens lines from Friday morning practice at the CTC.



Tkachuk Brassard Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Kelly Chartier Gambrell

Motte Kastelic Watson

Lucchini Norris XXXX



Chabot Zaitsev

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Heatherington JBD — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 16, 2022

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Sundqvist - Rasmussen - Perron

Kubalik - Copp - Raymond

Soderblom - Suter - Erne

Berggren - Veleno - Czarnik

(Larkin may slide in on top line, causing an overall shuffle)

Defense

Chiarot - Seider

Walman - Hronek

Oesterle - Lindstrom

(Hronek appeared likely to be in lineup)

(Maatta seemed less likely, but would slide into Walman’s spot if he plays)

Goalies

Husso

Nedeljkovic/Hellberg

Ottawa

Forwards

Tkachuk - Brassard - Giroux

DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson

Kelly - Chartier - Gambrell

Motte - Kastelic - Watson

Defense

Chabot - Zaitsev

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Holden

Goalies

Talbot

Forsberg

Keys to the Game

1. Have to Step Up

The Wings roster is missing a lot of key parts right now. Even if Larkin does in fact play there are a lot of guys missing behind him. The lack of depth has been evident in recent play. Detroit will need players to step up and produce today to keep Ottawa off their backs. Players like Kubaik who is pointless in his last four games, or Copp (0 pts in last 3 games), and even Raymond who has just 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 9 games. The team has slipped to 24th in league scoring which is just not going to cut it if they want to stay in the playoff race.

2. Beware the Sens Powerplay

Led by Brady Tkachuk, the Ottawa powerplay is ranked 5th in the league. Given the Wings struggle to score it would be best to avoid handing the Senators powerplay opportunities that will force the Wings to keep pace. Part of staying out of the box will be not letting Tkachuk’s antics get the better of them. The book is out on Tkachuk and he is at his best when he get his opponent’s off their game and taking penalties as a result.

3. Hussoooooo

It’s not fair to keep relying on the netminder to get this team points in games where they are otherwise outplayed. But that’s what they’ll need from him again as the club continues to mend it’s wounds throughout the lineup. If he can get this team to January without the wheels falling off, he could finally get the scoring support he’s earned. It’ll be a tough test against an Ottawa team that has seemingly found their game. They have several players who are threats to score. But Husso has proven capable at thwarting scarier attacks than this team.