Red Wings vs Senatorss: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Sundqvist - Rasmussen - Perron
Kubalik - Copp - Raymond
Soderblom - Suter - Erne
Berggren - Veleno - Czarnik

(Larkin may slide in on top line, causing an overall shuffle)

Defense
Chiarot - Seider
Walman - Hronek
Oesterle - Lindstrom

(Hronek appeared likely to be in lineup)
(Maatta seemed less likely, but would slide into Walman’s spot if he plays)

Goalies
Husso
Nedeljkovic/Hellberg

Ottawa

Forwards
Tkachuk - Brassard - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Kelly - Chartier - Gambrell
Motte - Kastelic - Watson

Defense
Chabot - Zaitsev
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Holden

Goalies
Talbot
Forsberg

Keys to the Game

1. Have to Step Up

The Wings roster is missing a lot of key parts right now. Even if Larkin does in fact play there are a lot of guys missing behind him. The lack of depth has been evident in recent play. Detroit will need players to step up and produce today to keep Ottawa off their backs. Players like Kubaik who is pointless in his last four games, or Copp (0 pts in last 3 games), and even Raymond who has just 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 9 games. The team has slipped to 24th in league scoring which is just not going to cut it if they want to stay in the playoff race.

2. Beware the Sens Powerplay

Led by Brady Tkachuk, the Ottawa powerplay is ranked 5th in the league. Given the Wings struggle to score it would be best to avoid handing the Senators powerplay opportunities that will force the Wings to keep pace. Part of staying out of the box will be not letting Tkachuk’s antics get the better of them. The book is out on Tkachuk and he is at his best when he get his opponent’s off their game and taking penalties as a result.

3. Hussoooooo

It’s not fair to keep relying on the netminder to get this team points in games where they are otherwise outplayed. But that’s what they’ll need from him again as the club continues to mend it’s wounds throughout the lineup. If he can get this team to January without the wheels falling off, he could finally get the scoring support he’s earned. It’ll be a tough test against an Ottawa team that has seemingly found their game. They have several players who are threats to score. But Husso has proven capable at thwarting scarier attacks than this team.

