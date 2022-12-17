Red Wings vs Senatorss: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Larkin will be a game time decision for tomorrow, Hronek they’re gonna see how he reacts to today’s practice but obviously good sign he was in the normal jersey— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 16, 2022
No timeline on Vrana yet, obviously he was out 2 months and they want to put him in a position to succeed. But being back with the team certainly starts that process— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 16, 2022
#RedWings Jakub Vrana talks to media after his first practice with the team in about two months, since exiting player assistance program. pic.twitter.com/7qaJysyApg— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 16, 2022
Olli Maatta said he had pneumonia, said he “is iffy” for Saturday when Wings host Senators— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 16, 2022
Blue-shirts (no contact) at Friday's Red Wings practice: Jakub Vrána, Robby Fabbri & Dylan Larkin.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 16, 2022
D Olli Määttä (out last four games with illness) and Filip Hronek (didn't finish last game, concussion protocol) in regular sweaters. pic.twitter.com/eGHLe0zRAG
Norris just skated to the bench and took off his Yellow non-contact jersey and put on a regular jersey. Important day for him.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 16, 2022
Sens lines from Friday morning practice at the CTC.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 16, 2022
Tkachuk Brassard Giroux
DeBrincat Pinto Batherson
Kelly Chartier Gambrell
Motte Kastelic Watson
Lucchini Norris XXXX
Chabot Zaitsev
Sanderson Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
Heatherington JBD
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Sundqvist - Rasmussen - Perron
Kubalik - Copp - Raymond
Soderblom - Suter - Erne
Berggren - Veleno - Czarnik
(Larkin may slide in on top line, causing an overall shuffle)
Defense
Chiarot - Seider
Walman - Hronek
Oesterle - Lindstrom
(Hronek appeared likely to be in lineup)
(Maatta seemed less likely, but would slide into Walman’s spot if he plays)
Goalies
Husso
Nedeljkovic/Hellberg
Ottawa
Forwards
Tkachuk - Brassard - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Kelly - Chartier - Gambrell
Motte - Kastelic - Watson
Defense
Chabot - Zaitsev
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Holden
Goalies
Talbot
Forsberg
Keys to the Game
1. Have to Step Up
The Wings roster is missing a lot of key parts right now. Even if Larkin does in fact play there are a lot of guys missing behind him. The lack of depth has been evident in recent play. Detroit will need players to step up and produce today to keep Ottawa off their backs. Players like Kubaik who is pointless in his last four games, or Copp (0 pts in last 3 games), and even Raymond who has just 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 9 games. The team has slipped to 24th in league scoring which is just not going to cut it if they want to stay in the playoff race.
2. Beware the Sens Powerplay
Led by Brady Tkachuk, the Ottawa powerplay is ranked 5th in the league. Given the Wings struggle to score it would be best to avoid handing the Senators powerplay opportunities that will force the Wings to keep pace. Part of staying out of the box will be not letting Tkachuk’s antics get the better of them. The book is out on Tkachuk and he is at his best when he get his opponent’s off their game and taking penalties as a result.
3. Hussoooooo
It’s not fair to keep relying on the netminder to get this team points in games where they are otherwise outplayed. But that’s what they’ll need from him again as the club continues to mend it’s wounds throughout the lineup. If he can get this team to January without the wheels falling off, he could finally get the scoring support he’s earned. It’ll be a tough test against an Ottawa team that has seemingly found their game. They have several players who are threats to score. But Husso has proven capable at thwarting scarier attacks than this team.
