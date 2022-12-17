POWER OUTAGE: Sens special teams sink Red Wings 6-3

Who doesn’t love a good losing streak? It builds character. (not)

I hate 1pm games. These things always stink. Fortunately for us fans, this was and offensive affair between two talented young division rivals. I had anticipated Detroit vs Ottawa being more of a trench battle, but what we got was a special teams clinic — and not from the home team.

Special teams sunk the Red Wings in Saturday’s game against the Senators.

1st Period

Detroit and Ottawa basically went punch-for-punch on offense in the early stages of the game. It all started with Joe Veleno, who opened the scoring early thanks to a quick feed from Dominik Kubalik. A nice little sweetener for JV in this 100th NHL game:

Ottawa would tie the game about 10 minutes later on a odd-angle shot that banked in off Ville Husso. Husso appeared to be playing a little low, but it really was a great shot from Drake Batherson.

Detroit’s checking line looked pretty sharp in the 1st period. Adam Erne picked up his fifth goal of the season while playing net-front and redirecting a Jake Walman shot from the point:

Go to the net!



Erne's 5th of the season. pic.twitter.com/5KL0W5YFPg — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 17, 2022

Special teams were a challenge for the Wings in the first. The power play couldn’t get much going with its only chance and Ottawa’s potent power play struck quickly when given the chance. Thomas Chabot would knot it up at 2 and Detroit would take a penalty just seconds later. Dylan Larkin was called for cross-checking Austin Watson.

Elmer Soderblom picked up an assist on JV’s goal as well. He has looked great since returning.

Detroit’s top lines were among the most quiet. Not much offense to show.

Jake Walman deserves more ice time (my opinion)

2nd Period

Back-and-forth go the Wings and Senators.

Detroit’s issue with taking penalties carried over into the middle stage of the game. Ottawa was given a huge chance five-on-three. After getting their fourth skater back, Drake Batherson notched his second of the game on the PP. It took less than two minutes.

The second period was a penalty frenzy for both teams. Ben Chiarot was sent to the box twice — the only Red Wings to take a penalty in this period. Detroit’s power play was given plenty of time to “figure it out” — that’s because the Senators took four penalties in the period. It should be noted that Detroit got out of this period in decent shape thanks to Ville Husso.

The power play hasn’t looked great.. But thanks to a five-on-three chance in Detroit’s favor, they finally connected. Now, it took way too many passes to make the play — but Filip Hronek would eventually get the chance to shoot his shot and tie the game up:

This wasn’t Detroit’s best period, despite the score. It took them maybe eight minutes to register their first shot of the period.

Filip Hronek is playing some of the best hockey of his life.

Ville Husso is easily Detroit’s best penalty killer

3rd Period

If you watched the game, you already know. The Red Wings kinda just accepted defeat in the final 20 minutes.

Michael Rasmussen took a tripping penalty about seven minutes in. That would lead to a PP goal from Claude Giroux. After that, everything started to unravel for the Wings. Ottawa would follow that up with a short-handed goal from Tyler Motte. Despite another chance on the PP late in the game (six-on-four with goalie pulled), Ottawa won a huge faceoff in their own zone and Austin Watson launched a near-200-foot shot into the empty net. Three unanswered goals buried the Wings.

FINAL: 6-3, Ottawa

It should have been an easily-winnable game. Instead, we’re looking at a five-game losing streak.

I don’t really have many notes from this one. This was yet another special teams disaster from the Detroit Red Wings. It’s not going to get much easier — Detroit now heads to DC to clash with the Capitals on Monday.