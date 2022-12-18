Quick Hits: The Big Moves Edition

In Red Wings Land
After a strong start to the season, the Detroit Red Wings are 2-6-2 in their last 10, including five straight losses.— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) December 18, 2022
Another stretch like this, or a continuation of the current slump and you can expect Yzerman to make a move, like moving out parts to continue this rebuild.
I don’t know about this. I think Yzerman knew what was up going in and nothing this season has really altered that. Moving out parts is something we could have easily seen at the outset. I guess this Tweet is true. Just the implication that it might be a little knee-jerk based on these last couple weeks extending slightly longer is just weird. Probably my problem for inferring it.
Around the League
Teemu Hartikainen pic.twitter.com/1BDEgU1cgg— Robin Söderlund (@RobinSoderlund) December 17, 2022
Coach Tortorella would run off the bench to fight this kid.
