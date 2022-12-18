Quick Hits: The Big Moves Edition

In Red Wings Land

After a strong start to the season, the Detroit Red Wings are 2-6-2 in their last 10, including five straight losses.



Another stretch like this, or a continuation of the current slump and you can expect Yzerman to make a move, like moving out parts to continue this rebuild. — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) December 18, 2022

I don’t know about this. I think Yzerman knew what was up going in and nothing this season has really altered that. Moving out parts is something we could have easily seen at the outset. I guess this Tweet is true. Just the implication that it might be a little knee-jerk based on these last couple weeks extending slightly longer is just weird. Probably my problem for inferring it.

Around the League

Coach Tortorella would run off the bench to fight this kid.