Morning Skate: Red Wings at Capitals - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: BSD, NBCSWA

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Capitals SB Nation Site: Japers Rink

The Wings’ woes continue as they limp towards the end of the year and find only minor relief that the Capitals they’re facing tonight don’t seem as good as the squads from years past.

The only narrative tonight that anybody is particularly going to care about is Ovechkin’s chase of Gordie Howe on his way to continuing the quest to catch Wayne Gretzky and how poetic it would be if he scored #801 (or god forbid even number 802) against Mr. Hockey’s old team.

In terms of things outside of that bubble, Detroit hasn’t won a game since the 6th and failed to earn a single point all of last week. Filip Hronek seemed to bounce back well after taking a crushing hit, Olli Määttä is still working back to stride after missing time with pneumonia. Dylan Larkin’s hand is of questionable use lately. We’re unsure when Jakub Vrana will re-enter the lineup and have to see if Austin Czarnik will clear waivers by noon today.