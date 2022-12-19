Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Ville Husso says he’s starting tonight for Wings at Capitals — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 19, 2022

Ovi is in a mood this morning. Get your popcorn ready tonight. pic.twitter.com/iObrG6xq69 — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 19, 2022

Dowd and Oshie still day-go-day, per Caps.



Will see how Kuemper feels after skate to see if he can dress tonight. — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) December 19, 2022

Sammi mentions elsewhere that Dowd is in a regular jersey and lists him on the Capitals’ fourth line. It’s possible that Oshie is in and, if so, he’ll likely bump Aube-Kubel to the fourth.

Charlie Lindgren first goalie off, set to start for #AllCaps against Red Wings. his eighth in a row. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 19, 2022

Projected Lineups

Forwards

Andrew Copp - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron

Elmer Söderblom - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik

Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Jake Walman - Filip Hronek

Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Washington Capitals

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Conor Sheary

Sonny Milano - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Anthony Mantha

Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Lars Eller - Marcus Johansson

Aliaksei Proteas - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Defense

Erik Gustafsson - John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard



Keys to the Game

Play both offense and defense

Scoring goals without allowing goals is hard because pressing for one tends to make the other harder to succeed at. I don’t care. I don’t get paid to care. You get paid to care. I’m mad.

Don’t focus so much on one guy that Nick Jensen or Anthony Mantha dominates you

That would make me mad too.

Faster Decisions with the Puck

The extra split-second handling the puck and telegraphing the shots/passes have been a big difference between success and failure lately.