Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Sammi mentions elsewhere that Dowd is in a regular jersey and lists him on the Capitals’ fourth line. It’s possible that Oshie is in and, if so, he’ll likely bump Aube-Kubel to the fourth.

Projected Lineups

DETROIT RED WINGS

Forwards

Andrew Copp - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron
Elmer Söderblom - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Jake Walman - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Washington Capitals

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Conor Sheary
Sonny Milano - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Anthony Mantha
Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Lars Eller - Marcus Johansson
Aliaksei Proteas - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Defense

Erik Gustafsson - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders

Charlie Lindgren
Hunter Shepard

Keys to the Game

Play both offense and defense

Scoring goals without allowing goals is hard because pressing for one tends to make the other harder to succeed at. I don’t care. I don’t get paid to care. You get paid to care. I’m mad.

Don’t focus so much on one guy that Nick Jensen or Anthony Mantha dominates you

That would make me mad too.

Faster Decisions with the Puck

The extra split-second handling the puck and telegraphing the shots/passes have been a big difference between success and failure lately.

