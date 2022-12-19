Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Ville Husso says he’s starting tonight for Wings at Capitals— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 19, 2022
Ovi is in a mood this morning. Get your popcorn ready tonight. pic.twitter.com/iObrG6xq69— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 19, 2022
Dowd and Oshie still day-go-day, per Caps.— Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) December 19, 2022
Will see how Kuemper feels after skate to see if he can dress tonight.
Sammi mentions elsewhere that Dowd is in a regular jersey and lists him on the Capitals’ fourth line. It’s possible that Oshie is in and, if so, he’ll likely bump Aube-Kubel to the fourth.
Charlie Lindgren first goalie off, set to start for #AllCaps against Red Wings. his eighth in a row.— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 19, 2022
Projected Lineups
DETROIT RED WINGS
Forwards
Andrew Copp - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron
Elmer Söderblom - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Jake Walman - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Washington Capitals
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Conor Sheary
Sonny Milano - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Anthony Mantha
Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Lars Eller - Marcus Johansson
Aliaksei Proteas - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway
Defense
Erik Gustafsson - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen
Matt Irwin - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Goaltenders
Charlie Lindgren
Hunter Shepard
Keys to the Game
Play both offense and defense
Scoring goals without allowing goals is hard because pressing for one tends to make the other harder to succeed at. I don’t care. I don’t get paid to care. You get paid to care. I’m mad.
Don’t focus so much on one guy that Nick Jensen or Anthony Mantha dominates you
That would make me mad too.
Faster Decisions with the Puck
The extra split-second handling the puck and telegraphing the shots/passes have been a big difference between success and failure lately.
Loading comments...