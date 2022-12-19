Quick Hits: The Easy No Edition

In Red Wings Land

NEW YORK - - Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been fined $4,054.05, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin during NHL Game No. 485 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 17, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 12:55 of the first period. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

It’s funny they won’t bother producing a video and expect that folks will go find the replay to show Watson picking Larkin’s head.

There are undisciplined penalties, and then there’s whatever happened here. After New Jersey Devils defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler broke his stick on the penalty kill, Erik Haula did exactly the right thing, getting the defenceman his twig to keep the blueliner able to defend the forward. The only problem is, Haula was on the other side of the slot, prompting him to chuck his stick into Siegenthaler’s hands and resulting in a brutal (and hilarious) penalty on the play. Full marks for the creativity, though.

I missed this. How dumb.

“The Philadelphia Flyers have made him available,” Marek said. “The actual cash here is $5 million (and) $1 million has already been paid as a bonus going back to last summer. The cap hit is $7 million … and the Flyers could eat some of that as well to make it more palatable for a team looking at James van Riemsdyk.” Marek believes he would be a good fit for a team looking for power-play help and, of course, a playoff team. van Riemsdyk will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

It’s an easy no for me, but hey it’s something to talk about.