Quick Hits: The Big Guys Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Muscle Boy Lifting Bag Photo by: Picturenow/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

As Sean Shapiro called the other day, this allows Hellberg to play in the AHL for up to two weeks and help shore up the Grand Rapids goaltending situation. It costs the Wings a roster spot to do it like this but nobody cares.

Around the League

Lightning’s Pat Maroon mocked by broadcaster, donates to charity - ESPN

The seemingly unprovoked commentary inspired Maroon to get charitable. The 34-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that, “in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image,” he had made a $2,000 donation in Edwards’ name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a nonprofit that assists those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Edwards mouth runs much faster than his brain, but this rules.

