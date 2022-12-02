Quick Hits: The Big Guys Edition

In Red Wings Land

UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned goaltender Magnus Hellberg to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.



» https://t.co/rXO8676Zdl pic.twitter.com/BoYSDvJzfz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 1, 2022

As Sean Shapiro called the other day, this allows Hellberg to play in the AHL for up to two weeks and help shore up the Grand Rapids goaltending situation. It costs the Wings a roster spot to do it like this but nobody cares.

Around the League

The seemingly unprovoked commentary inspired Maroon to get charitable. The 34-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that, “in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image,” he had made a $2,000 donation in Edwards’ name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a nonprofit that assists those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Edwards mouth runs much faster than his brain, but this rules.