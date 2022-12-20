Quick Hits: The Looking Back Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says NHL has a "broken system" for being able to challenge after he and players were adamant the puck hit the netting before a Capitals goal. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/kEruuD7AKJ — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 20, 2022

Around the League

The Canadiens announced on Monday that one of the team’s most electrifying players in recent memory will be honored prior to the game against the Nashville Predators as part of a “P.K. Subban Homecoming” tribute at the Bell Centre.

They chose the right team to do this against too.

I liked the Hamburglar thing while it lasted.

A law firm hired by Hockey Canada to probe a 2018 alleged sexual assault has been ordered by a judge to turn over all of its findings on the incident, including all player, coach, and staff interviews, and all digital and forensic evidence, inc. text and social media messages. https://t.co/GjcPPbRHy3 — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 19, 2022

No clipping from this one. Read the whole thing (understanding that it is a sensitive subject of course).

The police believe there’s reason enough to charge five people. The additional details recently revealed are newly-sickening.