Quick Hits: The Looking Back Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
New Jersey Devils v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

‘P.K. Subban Homecoming’ announced for January 12 - Canadiens

The Canadiens announced on Monday that one of the team’s most electrifying players in recent memory will be honored prior to the game against the Nashville Predators as part of a “P.K. Subban Homecoming” tribute at the Bell Centre.

They chose the right team to do this against too.

I liked the Hamburglar thing while it lasted.

No clipping from this one. Read the whole thing (understanding that it is a sensitive subject of course).

The police believe there’s reason enough to charge five people. The additional details recently revealed are newly-sickening.

Loading comments...