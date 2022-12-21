Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Lightning - Preview, How to Watch

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV: BSDx, BSSUN

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Lightning SB Nation Site: Raw Charge

As much as we should acknowledge the fact the Red Wings are still a rebuilding team and slumps are going to happen, it still would be swell if Detroit could get something going before the Holiday break.

The Red Wings have now gone six games without a win, 0-4-2 in that span. This current dry run has been filled by games in which the Wings have come frustratingly close to stealing a win or taking over a game, but get undone by one or two stretches of messy play. Monday night’s 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals — a game that saw Detroit blow a 2-0 lead in 11 seconds, then a 3-2 lead late in the third — is a prime example of that.

The good news is that Detroit plays the last team they’ve been able to beat. The bad news is that team is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who as it turns out, have not LOST a game since that 4-2 game at Amalie Arena on December 6th. Ville Husso stole that game with a 44-save performance. Conventional wisdom would say he’ll likely have to put forth a similar effort tonight to get the same end result.