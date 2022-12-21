Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

From Tuesday’s Red Wings practice: Derek Lalonde said Ville Husso starts Wednesday when Wings host Lightning. Jakub Vrana will not play Wednesday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 20, 2022

In addition, according to Ansar Khan’s tweet, Lalonde mentioned Vrana could spend some time in Grand Rapids on a conditioning stint before he returns to the Wings’ lineup.

Fast Stat:

11 of the past 13 games between the Lightning and the Red Wings in Detroit have been decided by 1 goal.

7 of the past 12 games in Detroit have been decided in overtime or in a shootout — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) December 21, 2022

Let’s celebrate a Real One’s birthday with a win tonight...

Projected Lineups

FORWARDS

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Elmer Soderblom - Joe Veleno - Jonatan Berggren

DEFENSE

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Jake Walman - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

GOALIES

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

The Lightning played last night, so this is just a guess based on the lines yesterday. Vasilevskiy played last night, so the safe bet would be on Elliott getting the nod in goal.

FORWARDS

Vlad Namestikov - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Ross Colton - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian

Ian Cole - Erik Cernak

GOALIES

Brian Elliott

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Keys to the Game

Do the Little Things Right

There’s much that goes into productive hockey than shooting the puck and preventing the other team from shooting aforementioned puck, and right now, the Red Wings aren’t doing many of those things right. Things like zone entries & exits, effective forechecking, and getting the puck out of the defensive zone to relieve pressure doomed Detroit in Monday’s loss to Washington. It’ll be a long night if Detroit can’t clean that up.

Don’t Forget the “Other Guys”

Tampa Bay has Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and a paaaaaarrrrrtridge in a peaaaaaarrrr treeeeee. They also happen to have a wealth of other players, namely Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul, who are having career years offensively thanks to increased roles this season. Like the Ovechkin situation the other night, the Red Wings can’t focus so much on the Tampa “big guns” that they allow other players to take over the game.

Take Your Chances When You Can Get Them

The Wings were outshot 46 to 26 in the last meeting between these two; that number includes 30(!!!) Tampa shots in the third period. Chances are the Lightning are going to get a bevy of chances in this game. So if you’re Detroit, the best course of action is to hold onto your butts, hope the goaltending keeps you close, and when you see your opening for an attack, GO FOR IT.