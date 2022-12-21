Wings 7 - Bolts 4: The losing streak is over!

First Period

I just hung up from calling into my dad’s birthday party, look up, and the Bolts score. Brayden Point makes it 1-0 Bolts at 1:29.

3:03 and Veleno to the Villainous Veleno Villa. Penalty kill time! A few seconds later, and the Wings take a second penalty. Chiarot in the Crimes Cabana for delay of game for shooting the puck into the netting. 5v3 for almost the whole 2 minutes and THE WINGS KILL IT.

That was all in the first 6 minutes.

Now the Wings get a chance at the powerplay. Ian Cole in the Bad Boy Box as Adam Erne draws a penalty. The powerplay has been Not Good and this one didn’t score but they made some good tries and didn’t give up a SHG.

Things have settled down a bit, but it’s still kind of goofy with guys falling down, whiffing on pucks, Cirelli went off injured and another Bolts player who maybe broke a skate blade or just had his foot stung by a shot. Has the goal horn gone off every 60 seconds? Not yet, but it’s still early.

Another big bundle of chaos, a pileup in the Bolts goal crease, also inside the net. Everyone finally clears out of the way in time for the Wings to score and not threaten goaltender interference. Olli Määttä ties the game!

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, the opponent scores with under 2 minutes left. 2-1 Bolts from Alex Kilorn.

BUT THE WINGS STRIKE BACK. Ras tips the shot from Chiarot and ties the game 2-2 with 30 seconds to go. There’s some hugging and jostling on the faceoff as the Bolts are sour for Sundqvist getting away with some holding in a scrum against the boards. It’s 4v4 to end the period as Ras and Nicholas Paul get matching slashing penalties.

tl;dr - 20 minutes of goofy hockey

Tied 2-2 with shots 17-13 Bolts. Red Wings dominated the faceoff circle with...29%.

Second Period

4v4 for 1:30 with Ras and Paul both in Degen Den. Ras of course does not deserve it. Cirelli is back after missing much of the first with a mystery ouchie. Penalties are killed.

Bolts have been running the Wings around a little bit and now we’re back on the penalty kill. Kubalik sits in the Timeout Terrarium. Penalty killed! Almost halfway through the period.

DYLAN FREAKIN LARKIN. PAY THAT MAN. Absolute lethal snipe from the dot. 3-2 Red Wings with 9 minutes to go.

Adam Erne has a whoopsie where he whiffs on making a pass and the puck slides right to the wrong place and Ross Colton puts it in the net. Tied 3-3.

Back to the powerplay! Ras gets slashed and Killorn is in Jerk Jail. 4:30 to go. Penalty killed :(

Larkin has disappeared down the tunnel with under 2 minutes to go. Holding his hand, again.

Goon Squad energy is picking up. The period ends with a scrum started by Määttä pushing Nick Perbix into the boards. Brian Elliott was chirping at Husso who just skated right by him and kept going to the bench. No goalie fight today.

Third Period

Larkin is back! Wings start on the penalty kill and the penalty is killed.

Elliott turns over the puck from behind the net, basically looked at Veleno and passed it to him. Söderblom was wide open to tap it in. 4-3 Red Wings! What a silly goal, glad it was in our favor.

I’m sure things happened over the next few minutes but nothing matters because...

LARKIN SCORES AGAIN! 10 minutes to go and the Red Wings lead 5-3. This is the Wings only shot of the period.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Seider lays down a hit and then the Bolts come after him. Chiarot jumps in to help out and sticks and gloves all over the place. So we’ll be 4v4 again with Seider and Sergachev getting matching Roughing penalties and go to their respective Punishment Pen. Penalties killed.

Under 5 minutes to go, therefore we’ve reached “The Most Dangerous Lead in Hockey” time.

4 minutes and Elliott goes to the bench. Bolts score almost immediately, Kucherov. 5-4 Wings. Elliott is back in net.

3 minutes, Elliott to the bench.

EMPTY NET GOAL. DAVID PERRON on the pass from Larkin. 6-4 Wings.

2 minutes, Elliott stays in the net.

1:20, empty net.

RAS EMPTY NET GOAL. He was looking around for Larkin and Larkin said no you go ahead my friend. That’s our Captain. 7-4 Wings.

We’ll end the game our favorite way, playing 4v4. Killorn and Walman get matching minor penalties and head down the tunnel.

RED WINGS WIIIIIIIIIIIIN and the crowd goes wild. Wings defeat the Lightning for their first win since the Wings defeated the Lightning.