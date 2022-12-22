Red Wings at Senators Postponed

Schedule-change news out of the NHL based on the winter storm that’s been wreaking havoc all over. We already know going into last night’s game against Tampa that they wouldn’t be traveling to Buffalo for their game tomorrow and now learn that the Wings will steer clear of Ottawa for the same reason.

Schedule-wise, this means the Wings are officially on break until they play in Pittsburgh on Wednesday the 28th.

Looking ahead to February, this will add a 12th game onto the 28-day month for the Wings who also have their Western Canadian road trip scheduled to run from the 13th through the 18th. Detroit will finish that trip with an eastward jaunt to Washington and then have two home games before hitting the road to Ottawa for now what will be back-to-back nights against the Senators at their arena.

In the short-term, this will give the Wings a bit of healing up to maybe help with how much more grueling the schedule gets for them later.