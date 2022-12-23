Quick Hits: The Self Investigation Edition

In Red Wings Land

There’s really no reason for Detroit NOT to be the team that pays Larkin. They have the cap space, he’s the captain (hand-picked by the guy who wore the ‘C’ longer than any other Red Wing), and — per the man himself — Larkin wants to stay in his home state. That being said, the longer Larkin goes without a new deal, the more us fans go “hmm... it would be nice if they got this done soon” before reaching for the Alka-Seltzer and/or Fireball.

Just want to re-up this because it’s definitely a concern.

Looking ahead to February, this will add a 12th game onto the 28-day month for the Wings who also have their Western Canadian road trip scheduled to run from the 13th through the 18th. Detroit will finish that trip with an eastward jaunt to Washington and then have two home games before hitting the road to Ottawa for now what will be back-to-back nights against the Senators at their arena.

Just want to re-up this because I’m lazy.

Around the League

To my knowledge, Miller remains under contract with the #NHLBruins, and has earned more than $116,000 since his Nov. 4 signing. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 22, 2022

So after much independent research, the Bruins have announced that they did nothing wrong but will be changing things because not properly vetting a signing and lying a bunch of times about things somehow counts as nobody did anything wrong.

What a joke.