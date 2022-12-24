Quick Hits: The Eve Morn Edition

In Red Wings Land

Following this year’s NHL Prospects Tournament, Grand Rapids Griffins coach Ben Simon said of Lombardi: “Amadeus has a good little motor to him. He scoots around the ice pretty well. Sometimes a little bit too well. He takes himself out of plays. We’ve talked to him a little bit about that. He’s pretty confident and composed with the puck. He’s made some nice plays since he’s been here.”

Fourth rounder (113th overall) in the most-recent draft. I haven’t seen him since preseason and I liked him during that time. Cool name too.

Around the League

Of course, Toews’ $10.5-million cap hit makes any trade roughly a thousand times more difficult, but GMs have found creative ways around the cap before. Heading to his hometown of Winnipeg for the stretch drive makes a lot of sense, with the surprisingly competent Jets needing a middle-six center to solidify their playoff hopes.

Dylan Larkin not listed.