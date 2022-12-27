Jakub Vrana Headed to Grand Rapids For Conditioning Assignment

In another sign that his return is right around the corner, the Red Wings are assigning Jakub Vrana to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a three-game conditioning assignment.

Jakub Vrana is headed to GR right now for a 3 game conditioning stint — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 27, 2022

The next three games on the Griffins’ schedule are Wednesday, December 28th at Rockford, then a back-to-back home-and-home series against the Milwaukee Admirals on December 30th and 31st. If those are indeed the three games Vrana plays, his possible return to the Red Wings lineup could come on January 4th against the New Jersey Devils.

Coincidentally, the Devils were the last team Vrana faced before entering the NHL’s Player Assistance Program on October 19th. Vrana returned to Detroit’s practice shortly before the Christmas break, but has yet to appear in game action. Whenever that happens, he’ll be a major boost to the Wings’ scoring corps; Vrana has 32 points in 39 career games with the Wings.

For now though, we should just be happy that Vrana is in a good, healthy place.