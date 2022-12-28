Quick Hits: The Return From/To Injury Edition

In Red Wings Land

Other players that could depart the roster for various reasons: Joe Veleno – exempt from waivers; has nine points in 31 games this season. Pius Suter – final year of contract; has floated all around the lineup despite being a solid two-way contributor. Adam Erne – final year of contract; physical bottom six player with 13 points in 32 games this season.

Nothing Earth-shattering or particularly new here based on what we’ve been talking about, but the article does mention two defensemen who could return to the lineup without mentioning a single D-man as one of the “who could go” category.

Not much of a criticism there though because even when Robert Hägg is healthy, I don’t want him anywhere near the lineup.

Around the League

Matt Cooke the coach said he is different than Matt Cooke the player. “Unfortunately, people saw ‘24’ and ‘Cooke’ on the ice, and they ascertain that that’s who I am,” Cooke said. “They’re entitled to that. They’re fans of the game, and that’s where they’re going to get their assumptions. But anyone that’s ever taken the time to get to know me or understand me knows that’s not all that’s here. I coach the game very differently than I played. I was a product of how I was coached when I was young. I was taught to hit him before he hits you. You always want to get the biggest hit because it creates momentum for your team.” “I coach very differently. … I want to be able to give each and every one of my kids the tactical tools to be successful.”

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive Matt Cooke the player for what an absolute disgraceful rat he was or like Matt Cooke the person for it, but if Matt Cooke the coach can help prevent kids from growing up to be like him then that’s a positive.

Apparently Finland won.