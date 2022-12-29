Wings @ Sabres Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates

Per head coach Don Granato, Owen Power and Jacob Bryson will play tonight. #LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 29, 2022

In case you’ve forgotten, the Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak into tonight’s game. It’s their first game in 10 days. Today was their first practice in a week. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) December 29, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot - Mortiz Seider

Jake Walman - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

Magnus Hellberg

Ville Husso

Sabres Lines

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

J.J. Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn

Casey Middelstadt - Tyson Jost - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Kale Clague - Owen Power

Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubushkin

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Craig Anderson

Three Keys to the Game

Now that’s some moxie! News flash: if the Wings went down 4-0 two seasons ago, they’d be dead in the water. Last season, it would have been only nominally better. This season, you can’t count the Red Wings out of a game. Whatever word you want to use, whether it be moxie, swagger, pluck, or whatever, it’s something they didn’t have in the past. Let it buoy you on tonight, Wings.

Keep passing like stormtroopers shooting a sand crawler. Did you see some of those passes last night? Did you see Ras’s pass to Perron for the game-tying goal late in the third? Maybe I’m jinxing Detroit because of the comparison to a line from Star Wars that is then contradicted by every single stormtrooper in the entire trilogy, but those passes were SO good. Keep it up.

Similarly, keep yo-yoing the puck in the zone! A lot of Detroit’s success against Pittsburgh came from them successfully getting the puck in deep, then pulling it back out to the perimeter and passing laterally to pull apart to Penguins’ defensive play. Hopefully that sort of puck mobility can work again tonight against the Sabres.