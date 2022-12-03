Quick Hits: The Tough Luck Edition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned defensemen Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Sebrango, a third-year pro, has competed in 15 games this season with the Griffins, totaling four points (3-1—4), eight penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Throughout 111 AHL games, the 20-year-old has four goals, 11 assists and 49 penalty minutes. Sebrango recorded an assist in his 100th game as a Griffin and in the AHL on Oct. 30 at Texas. The defenseman served as an alternate captain and captured a gold medal for Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, showing two assists and a plus-seven rating in seven games. Sebrango was selected with the 63rd overall pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Viro is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America after spending the past three seasons with TPS in the Liiga (Finland). The Vantaa, Finland, native has one goal and six penalty minutes in 11 games with Grand Rapids, bagging his first AHL point on Oct. 30 at Texas. In 134 contests with TPS in the Liiga, Viro totaled 24 points (7-17—24) and 87 penalty minutes. The 20-year-old won a silver medal with Team Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Viro was selected with the 70th overall pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

