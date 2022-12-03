Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Golden Knights - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

TV: BSD, ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Knights’ SB Nation Site: Knights on Ice

Well there’s no cure for a two-game losing streak quite like seeing a conference-leading team come into your house right after you’ve lost another one of your top-six forwards to a new but familiar injury!

Hey, if we go by points percentage, the Knights actually trail Seattle and if we go by goal differential they’re behind Dallas with ONLY a +19 in the category.

The Knights are led by Boston castoff coach Bruce Cassidy and by Buffalo Sabres castoff captain Jack Eichel. The coach doesn’t score points, but the Bill S. Preston (esquire) lookalike coming back from ouchie-neck sure as hell does: 12G + 16A on the season to lead a team that has ten players who have double-digit points totals (and Phil Kessel isn’t among them).

They score better than we do. They prevent goals better than we do. They PP better than we do (hehe). But hey, we PK better!

Wings going to have to show some resilience tonight on the first of a back-to-back weekend.