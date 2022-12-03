Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Same lines at morning skate today. #LGRW https://t.co/HXJ7wlwufk— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 3, 2022
Husso off first this morning. Looks like he’ll get the start vs. VGK tonight. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 3, 2022
Cassidy on practice: Get the legs moving after a travel night, our breakout structure at the start, pucks going around the walls cost us in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/0p4ZPU0iKA— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 2, 2022
.@Igor_Larionov ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EuhYXnEuiJ— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 3, 2022
Projected Lineups
DETROIT RED WINGS
Forwards
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond -
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist - -
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Vegas Golden Knights
Forwards
Chandler Stephenson - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Phil Kessel
Will Carrier - Jake Leschysyn - Keegal Kolesar
Defense
Brayden McNabb- Shea Thedore
Nicolas Hague - Alec Martinez
Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud
Goaltenders
Logan Thompson
Aidin Hill
Keys to the Game
Score more goals
Duh
