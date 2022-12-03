 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Detroit Red Wings”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Projected Lineups

DETROIT RED WINGS

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond -
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist - -
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Vegas Golden Knights

Forwards

Chandler Stephenson - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Phil Kessel
Will Carrier - Jake Leschysyn - Keegal Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb- Shea Thedore
Nicolas Hague - Alec Martinez
Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders

Logan Thompson
Aidin Hill

Keys to the Game

Score more goals

Duh

