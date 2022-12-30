Quick Hits: The Grand Gagner Edition

Around the League
Winnipeg Jets forward Sam Gagner's spectacular and occasionally meandering path to 1,000 NHL games has been long, and it's one the 33-year-old takes great pride in. (@WiebesWorld) https://t.co/6BbAJCFwDU— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2022
“I’ve had my ups and downs, for sure. Getting sent down by Vancouver and then the following year by Edmonton again, you question how your career is going to end up. But you keep pushing along, keep trying to adjust to the modern game. It certainly feels good to get there. I wasn’t sure where the number would end up, you just want to keep playing and [I’m] certainly happy to get there.”
Big fan of Sam
