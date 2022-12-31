Quick Hits: The Remember Right Edition

In Red Wings Land
If y'all want to pay to read about Sergei Fedorov, I'd recommend checking out Keith Gave's book.— Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) December 30, 2022
Here's an excerpt to it:
Russian Five excerpt: How Sergei Fedorov escaped USSR for Red Wingshttps://t.co/257mseVYnJ
A different pay site put Fedorov in the 30s of all-time and spent an article talking about his skates. Here’s a good alternative.
Around the League
Canucks’ Miller not making big deal about incident with Delia - Sportsnet
“Unless it’s in our locker room, I don’t think anybody’s opinion really matters to be honest with you. It’s not the coach’s fault. I don’t even know why this is even being talked about,” Miller said.
What a dumb statement.
Former Capitals forward and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly has announced his retirement from the NHL.— Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) December 30, 2022
On his time in D.C., “It was the most amazing experience of my life. I will always be connected to my teammates, the fans and the city. We made history.” pic.twitter.com/JHEFKWnjDq
