 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Remember Right Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

A different pay site put Fedorov in the 30s of all-time and spent an article talking about his skates. Here’s a good alternative.

Around the League

Canucks’ Miller not making big deal about incident with Delia - Sportsnet

“Unless it’s in our locker room, I don’t think anybody’s opinion really matters to be honest with you. It’s not the coach’s fault. I don’t even know why this is even being talked about,” Miller said.

What a dumb statement.

World Juniors Coverage at IIHF

Loading comments...