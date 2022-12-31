Wings vs Senators Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates

Husso is still feeling under the weather and isn’t available today.

Red Wings are going to try Jake Walman with Moritz Seider tonight. Walman will also get a power play look it sounds like — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 31, 2022

That power play spot is in place of Hronek.

Happy New Year!! A look at tonight's matchup vs OTT.

- Tyler Bertuzzi skated today

- Magnus Hellberg in Net

- @KenKalDRW gives us his keys to the game and his New Year's Resolution.... @DetroitRedWings #LGRW pic.twitter.com/M0SMP4K9mV — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 31, 2022

#RedWings Lalonde said Bertuzzi and Zadina are on same time frame for return, 8-10 days. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 31, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist

Adam Erne -Pius Suter - Elmer Söderblom

Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Magnus Hellberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Senators Lines

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson

Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson

Jake Lucchini - Dylan Gambrell - Parker Kelly

Thomas CHabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic

Dillon Heatherington - Nick Holden

Cam Talbot

Anton Forsberg

Three Keys to the Game

Play Structure: I like watching the Wings score, but they need to do better about preventing. They’re still looking for balance between being creative and taking silly risks. Gotta find more balance in that.

Don’t Take Shit. Lots of goon energy on this Ottawa team. As an organization they love that stuff. Don’t play into it, but don’t take it either.

Happy New Year!