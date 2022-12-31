 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wings vs Senators Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Ottawa Senators v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Husso is still feeling under the weather and isn’t available today.

That power play spot is in place of Hronek.

Red Wings Lines

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist
Adam Erne -Pius Suter - Elmer Söderblom

Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Magnus Hellberg
Alex Nedeljkovic

Senators Lines

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson
Jake Lucchini - Dylan Gambrell - Parker Kelly

Thomas CHabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Dillon Heatherington - Nick Holden

Cam Talbot
Anton Forsberg

Three Keys to the Game

Play Structure: I like watching the Wings score, but they need to do better about preventing. They’re still looking for balance between being creative and taking silly risks. Gotta find more balance in that.

Don’t Take Shit. Lots of goon energy on this Ottawa team. As an organization they love that stuff. Don’t play into it, but don’t take it either.

Happy New Year!

