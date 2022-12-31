Wings vs Senators Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
Husso is still feeling under the weather and isn’t available today.
Red Wings are going to try Jake Walman with Moritz Seider tonight. Walman will also get a power play look it sounds like— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 31, 2022
That power play spot is in place of Hronek.
Happy New Year!! A look at tonight's matchup vs OTT.— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 31, 2022
- Tyler Bertuzzi skated today
- Magnus Hellberg in Net
- @KenKalDRW gives us his keys to the game and his New Year's Resolution.... @DetroitRedWings #LGRW pic.twitter.com/M0SMP4K9mV
#RedWings Lalonde said Bertuzzi and Zadina are on same time frame for return, 8-10 days.— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 31, 2022
Take a look at the head-to-head stats to get ready for #Sens vs Detroit! #GoSensGo | @Bet99Sportsbook pic.twitter.com/UwKsgAO5Qw— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 31, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist
Adam Erne -Pius Suter - Elmer Söderblom
Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle
Magnus Hellberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Senators Lines
Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson
Jake Lucchini - Dylan Gambrell - Parker Kelly
Thomas CHabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Dillon Heatherington - Nick Holden
Cam Talbot
Anton Forsberg
Three Keys to the Game
Play Structure: I like watching the Wings score, but they need to do better about preventing. They’re still looking for balance between being creative and taking silly risks. Gotta find more balance in that.
Don’t Take Shit. Lots of goon energy on this Ottawa team. As an organization they love that stuff. Don’t play into it, but don’t take it either.
Happy New Year!
