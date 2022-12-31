Red Wings 4 - Senators 2: The Comeback Kids strike again!

If we lost it’s because we are leaving all the trash behind in 2022, if we won it’s because we are bringing this great energy into 2023.

First Period

Reverse Retros, ending the new year on a note. You can decide if it’s a high or low note. Perron in the Bad Boy Box for hooking puts the Wings on the PK a few minutes in. Ken reminds us repeatedly how good the Sens powerplay is as Larkin and Walman almost combine for a SHG. Penalty killed!

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Larkin heads off clutching his hand in pain after getting slashed. But by the end of the commercial break, he’s back! So dramatic. Because of that, Zub is in the Sin Stall for Stupid Slashers and it’s time for a Rrrred Wings powerplay! Not much happened. Best chance from Walman, he’s making the most of his new status as a Big Important Boy so far.

Halfway through the period and it’s 1-0 Sens. Watson with help from DeBrincat and Batherson.

How about a Michigan ➡️ Michigan connection to kick things off! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/MpqlggtOgX — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 1, 2023

Third time’s the charm for a puck to change direction and bounce weirdly into the net behind Hellberg. After two almost-weird goals earlier in the period the Sens finally get it in the net. 2-0 Sens from Giroux with Stutzle and Tkachuk. Just under 4 minutes to go.

Wings are back on the powerplay for 1 minute now and another minute later. Tkachuk in the Jerk Jail for tripping Rasmussen.

We head off down 2-0 with shots 10-6 Sens. The shots make it sound better than it was. A really tired period for the Wings.

Second Period

Starting with a minute of powerplay time. A goalpost is the best they can do. They are off to a better start. Ras had a great chance breaking in alone and missed the net. That’s a pretty accurate representation of the first 5 minutes: good energy, not-so-good execution.

PIUS SUUUUUUUUTER! Raymond does a lot of work to get the puck to him and it’s now 2-1 with 11 minutes to go.

Lots of blocked shots and traffic. Rasmussen for the second time this game simply barrels through a player trying to stop him rushing in.

The Wings' momentum gets a dent in it with Raymond going in the Crimes Cabana for a 4-minute high-sticking penalty against DeBrincat. Time for a special 4-minute Red Wings PENALTY KILL. First half of the penalty is killed with no shots on net. LARKIN DRAWS A HOOKING PENALTY! 4v4 time! Chabot to the Loser Locker and it’s the Ken Daniels “is it a penalty shot??” call of the game. He always wants it to be and never gets it.

20 seconds of powerplay time for the Wings will finish off all the penalties and it’s 5v5 again with 2:30 left.

Raymond liked the Timeout Terrarium so much he is going right back in. This time for interference and Mick is beside himself. Wings will end the period with a penalty kill. Hellberg makes a big stop. Penalty killed, the last few seconds tick away, and that’ll do it.

A much better period for the Wings but still down by a goal. Score 2-1 Sens and shots 13-13.

Third Period

Sens already getting cranky at Rasmussen for something off-camera they didn’t like. But who cares because LUCAS RAYMOND SCOOOOOOOORES! WE’RE TIED! 18:42 and it’s a new game.

When you go to the net, good things happen! Lucas Raymond was there to tip that shot past Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot, tying the game at 2-2!#LGRW | @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/8Hf27aqbbj — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 1, 2023

The third period Red Wings are at it again, this time ELMER SÖDERBLOM. THE BEHEMOTH. 3-2 RED WINGS!

RASMUSSEN! 4-2 RED WINGS! There is a moose loose in the hoose. Talbot clowned himself to open up the wraparound.

That takes care of the first 3 minutes of the period. Ottawa calls a timeout to give Wings social media time to post.

Wings keep pouring on the pressure as the Sens have only 1 shot in 12 minutes. One nervous moment when Hellberg couldn’t find the puck and it was behind him but Seider spots it and saves the game.

4 minutes to go and Talbot eyeing the bench but Wings aren’t giving him a chance. Ottawa gets called for a way too much man penalty. A real no-doubter there and the Wings go on the powerplay, still up by two goals with 3:23 to go.

Powerplay time expires and Talbot sprints to the bench. 1:15 left.

30 seconds. BIG STOP HELLBERG.

IT’S OVER! RED WINGS WIIIIIIIIIIIN! HAPPY NEW YEAR!