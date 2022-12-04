Quick Hits: The Problem with Goalies Edition

In Red Wings Land

Magnus Hellberg made 34 saves in his debut with the Grand Rapids Griffins. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the Griffins from falling 4-1 to the Texas Stars. It was Hellberg’s first AHL game since 2016-17. The Red Wings sent him to Grand Rapids for conditioning. He can stay there five games or two weeks.

BTW, that’s a .919 save percentage (the fourth goal was an empty-netter). he wasn’t the problem in Friday’s loss.

Around the League

Jordan Binnington should get suspended for his own protection because if he keeps pulling shit like this and the league doesn't stop it, somebody else will.



Twiggy dipshit is about to play FAFO https://t.co/aRkWn8BqcZ — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) December 4, 2022

Binnington got pulled early in the second and as he skated off he took his mask off and started talking shit to the Penguins’ bench, earning himself a misconduct.

I’m dead serious, he’s going to bring some terrible shit down on himself.