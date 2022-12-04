 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Problem with Goalies Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
St Louis Blues v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

The Daily: Hellberg Has 34 Saves in GR Debut; Sharks Potential Trade List - DetHockeyNow

Magnus Hellberg made 34 saves in his debut with the Grand Rapids Griffins. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the Griffins from falling 4-1 to the Texas Stars.

It was Hellberg’s first AHL game since 2016-17. The Red Wings sent him to Grand Rapids for conditioning. He can stay there five games or two weeks.

BTW, that’s a .919 save percentage (the fourth goal was an empty-netter). he wasn’t the problem in Friday’s loss.

Around the League

Binnington got pulled early in the second and as he skated off he took his mask off and started talking shit to the Penguins’ bench, earning himself a misconduct.

I’m dead serious, he’s going to bring some terrible shit down on himself.

