Time: 6:00 PM EST

Place: Nationwide Arena, Columbus OH

TV: BSDX, BSOH

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Jackets SB Nation Site: The Cannon

The Jackets still sit in the basement of the Metro and still have a ridiculous amount of injury problems, but they’re also coming off a win and right now the Wings are terribly out of step with one another.

Tight turnaround, kiddos. Rest on your flight to Florida after this one. Until then you gotta do work.