Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Wings didn’t skate today being on the second of a back-to-back.
Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are winless all-time in the first game after a five-game homestand when they lost the last three games of the homestand.
Back in black between the pipes
https://t.co/fR8pnm1p9G pic.twitter.com/p85p8bbXEp
Gaudreau is on quite a heater. Over the past 10 games, he's put up 3-13-16, which if applied over a full season would be 24-107-132.
He's also played the past two games sick and is on pace for 30-63-93 ... which would set single-season #CBJ records for assists and pts.
Projected Lineups
DETROIT RED WINGS
Forwards
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond -
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist - -
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson - Jack Roslovic - Gustav Nyquist
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Liam Foudy
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Carson Meyer
Defense
Vladislav Gavrkov - Marcus Bjork
Jack Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther - Andrew Peeke
Goaltenders
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
Keys to the Game
Stop playing badly.
