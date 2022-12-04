 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Wings didn’t skate today being on the second of a back-to-back.

Projected Lineups

DETROIT RED WINGS

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond -
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist - -
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson - Jack Roslovic - Gustav Nyquist
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Liam Foudy
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Carson Meyer

Defense

Vladislav Gavrkov - Marcus Bjork
Jack Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther - Andrew Peeke

Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins

Keys to the Game

Stop playing badly.

