Quick Hits: The Troubal Edition

In Red Wings Land

Just off the phone with @DetroitRedWings legend Alex Delvecchio, who turns 90 today and relays his appreciation to all who are sending good wishes his way. Alex is celebrating with family, settled in front of the TV just now, hoping @Lions deliver a win for his birthday pic.twitter.com/QctgrbXD2F — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) December 4, 2022

Around the League

“That guy is known for hitting high, not really worrying about the puck out there and almost trying to hurt people,” Athanasiou said. “That’s his game; that’s what he does. He’s an $8 million man with zero goals, so he has to figure out how to do something when making that much. If you can’t help the team, I guess you try to hurt guys on the other team.”

Here’s the hit if you haven’t seen it:

Trouba with a huge hit on Athanasiou and chaos ensues pic.twitter.com/xrx3V7M1Op — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2022

Honestly as far as Trouba hits goes, this one is one of his cleaner ones, but that’s kind of the problem with him. The point in the article where the puck was past him and he had made no attempt to even consider the puck is one of those on-the-line considerations.

I don’t know what you’d punish Trouba for with this (the whole “left his feet” thing isn’t accurate, as he did it as a result of contact). He did aim high, but he aimed high chest. He hit a guy who was still technically eligible to be hit under the way the rules have been called forever, but it’s no secret the guy’s a headhunter.

Oh well. If nothing else, that’s some grade-A trash talk by Athanasiou.