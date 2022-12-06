Quick Hits: The Emotions Edition

In Red Wings Land

“It’ll be different,” Blashill said. “I can’t tell you how I’m going to feel until we’re in the middle of it. A lot of guys, a lot of players in that room, I’ve coached a long time. Obviously the staff I was with throughout. It’ll be different. It’ll be interesting what those emotions will be like.”

He’ll be told how to feel by Jon Cooper because that’s his job.

Around the League

On Saturday morning, it became public knowledge that Boeser was going to be a healthy scratch for the first time since his rookie season — on “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” at Rogers Arena, no less. “It hurt...it hurt a lot,” an emotional Boeser told reporters after the game on Saturday. When Boudreau was asked about sitting Boeser on a night that clearly meant a lot to him, Boudreau told the media he “had no idea” that it was Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Brock Boeser’s father is currently fighting lung cancer. I don’t know what it is about Vancouver that makes badly timed scratches happen but it’s bad. I get the argument that Boudreau has a lot more things to worry about than details like this and pretty much every night is some sort of promotional night for the Nucks, but this is a detail you’d like a coach not to miss.