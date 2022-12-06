 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Red Wings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
Detroit Red Wings v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

David Perron - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik

DEFENSE

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maata - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle - Jake Walman

GOALTENDERS

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Tampa Bay Lightning

FORWARDS

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn
Vladislav Namestikov - Anthony Cirelli - Pat Maroon
Ross Colton - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman - Mikhail Sergachev
Ian Cole - Erik Cernak
Zach Bogosian - Nick Perbix

GOALTENDERS

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Keys to the Game

  • Score
    At times this season, the Red Wings channel that “U.S. Men’s Soccer Team at the World Cup” vibe; they’ll do a great job of possessing the puck, set themselves up for prime scoring chances, and then... just not finish.

This year’s edition of the Lightning defense has been more porous than years past and has prone to porous games. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a bit off compared to previous seasons (I mean... he’s still GOOD... but the point stands.) The chances will be there for the Red Wings; it’s just a question of whether they can capitalize.

  • Prevent the other team From Scoring
    Meanwhile, the Lightning’s forwards are... well... the Lightning’s forwards. Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, and (somehow) Alex Killorn are all in the middle of hot seasons, and each would be more than happy to take advantage of any chances the Red Wings give them. Which is why it’s important for Detroit to... you know... not do that. This will be a game in which Detroit have to be near-perfect in terms of puck control, defensive assignments, and formations. You don’t want to give the Lightning any “gifts.”

