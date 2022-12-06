Detroit Red Wings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Lalonde says Söderblom coming along could be ready to play potentially as soon as the weekend but could require some time in GR to start out after missing so much time — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 6, 2022

Husso in what appears to be the starters net at Amalie — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 6, 2022

#GoBolts' Andrei Vasilevskiy is the first goaltender off for morning skate. He will start tonight vs. Red Wings. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 6, 2022

All three players absent from yesterday's practice -- Kucherov, Namestnikov and Fleury -- are on the ice for today's #GoBolts morning skate. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 6, 2022

Former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, now an assistant with Lightning.

Wings at Tampa tonight. pic.twitter.com/6FJNhuQQ7e — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 6, 2022

Jeff Blashill admits there will be 'different emotions' facing Red Wings https://t.co/l1qMRLIXtp — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) December 6, 2022

Projected Lineups

FORWARDS

David Perron - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Dominik Kubalik

Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist

Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik

DEFENSE

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Maata - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle - Jake Walman

GOALTENDERS

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

FORWARDS

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn

Vladislav Namestikov - Anthony Cirelli - Pat Maroon

Ross Colton - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman - Mikhail Sergachev

Ian Cole - Erik Cernak

Zach Bogosian - Nick Perbix

GOALTENDERS

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Keys to the Game

Score

At times this season, the Red Wings channel that “U.S. Men’s Soccer Team at the World Cup” vibe; they’ll do a great job of possessing the puck, set themselves up for prime scoring chances, and then... just not finish.

This year’s edition of the Lightning defense has been more porous than years past and has prone to porous games. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a bit off compared to previous seasons (I mean... he’s still GOOD... but the point stands.) The chances will be there for the Red Wings; it’s just a question of whether they can capitalize.