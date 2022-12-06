Detroit Red Wings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Lalonde says Söderblom coming along could be ready to play potentially as soon as the weekend but could require some time in GR to start out after missing so much time— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 6, 2022
Husso in what appears to be the starters net at Amalie— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 6, 2022
#GoBolts' Andrei Vasilevskiy is the first goaltender off for morning skate. He will start tonight vs. Red Wings.— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 6, 2022
All three players absent from yesterday's practice -- Kucherov, Namestnikov and Fleury -- are on the ice for today's #GoBolts morning skate.— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 6, 2022
Former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, now an assistant with Lightning.— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 6, 2022
Wings at Tampa tonight. pic.twitter.com/6FJNhuQQ7e
Jeff Blashill admits there will be 'different emotions' facing Red Wings https://t.co/l1qMRLIXtp— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) December 6, 2022
HUUUUSSSS! pic.twitter.com/2aPuw6FH3b— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 6, 2022
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
David Perron - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik
DEFENSE
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maata - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle - Jake Walman
GOALTENDERS
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tampa Bay Lightning
FORWARDS
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn
Vladislav Namestikov - Anthony Cirelli - Pat Maroon
Ross Colton - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
DEFENSE
Victor Hedman - Mikhail Sergachev
Ian Cole - Erik Cernak
Zach Bogosian - Nick Perbix
GOALTENDERS
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Keys to the Game
-
Score
At times this season, the Red Wings channel that “U.S. Men’s Soccer Team at the World Cup” vibe; they’ll do a great job of possessing the puck, set themselves up for prime scoring chances, and then... just not finish.
This year’s edition of the Lightning defense has been more porous than years past and has prone to porous games. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a bit off compared to previous seasons (I mean... he’s still GOOD... but the point stands.) The chances will be there for the Red Wings; it’s just a question of whether they can capitalize.
-
Prevent the other team From Scoring
Meanwhile, the Lightning’s forwards are... well... the Lightning’s forwards. Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, and (somehow) Alex Killorn are all in the middle of hot seasons, and each would be more than happy to take advantage of any chances the Red Wings give them. Which is why it’s important for Detroit to... you know... not do that. This will be a game in which Detroit have to be near-perfect in terms of puck control, defensive assignments, and formations. You don’t want to give the Lightning any “gifts.”
Loading comments...