Quick Hits: The Injury and Illness Edition

In Red Wings Land

Soderblom has been out since Nov. 8, which could make him a candidate for a conditioning loan in the AHL once he is cleared to return. He has two goals, 20 shots on net, eight blocks and 10 hits in 13 games this season.

He’s definitely headed to Grand Rapids. There’s not a reason not to send him there. Kid will be back next year and ready.

Around the League

Alex Pietrangelo is away from the team and will remain so indefinitely due to an illness in the family.



The Vegas Golden Knights wholeheartedly support Alex and the Pietrangelos and ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 7, 2022

Hope everything is ok (or at least will be soon)

Pietrangelo is placed on NHL non-roster while he’s away from the team.



Brett Howden is on LTIR, retroactive to his last game (Nov. 23) which means he won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 17 vs NYI. He hasn’t been skating yet. https://t.co/sdMEdEr4cJ — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 7, 2022

TAGE THOMPSON SCORES HIS FIFTH OF THE NIGHT! 7-2!#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/NUKZfynpak — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 8, 2022

Four of these came in the first period of Buffalo’s 9-4 win. Thompson also had an assist. None of these six points happened during the third period that I actually watched. Asshole.