Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
All signs point toward Sasha Barkov returning to the #FlaPanthers lineup tonight v #RedWings … Panthers are 2-3-2 with him out. https://t.co/MAIAEvITnQ— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) December 8, 2022
Filip Hronek eyes to join elite company should he find the score sheet in his 12th straight road game to start 2022-23. You can catch him and the Red Wings on HULU, ESPN+, SN360.#NHLStats: https://t.co/teiJgg1DPN pic.twitter.com/sej6xYfbMm— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2022
On a Hroll pic.twitter.com/m5HPpcp36S— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 8, 2022
According to @EvolvingHockey, Ville Husso is a T10 goalie at Goals Save Above Expected (GSAx). If you filtered this among goalies who has played as many or more games as him, he would be T5. He has been a a key addition to the roster. but also...— Brian Fisher (@BrianFisherWWJ) December 8, 2022
holy crap Ilya Sorokin wtf #LGRW pic.twitter.com/QsOPnyIprs
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
David Perron - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Austin Czarnik
DEFENSE
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle - Jake Walman
GOALIES
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Florida Panthers
The Panthers didn’t hold a skate this morning, and aren’t putting out a lineup until Maurice speaks pregame. This is a total guess based on what A.) What DailyFaceoff has right now, and B.) the reports that Barkov is returning tonight.
FORWARDS
Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostaarinen - Sam Bennett - Colin White
Nick Cousins - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Aleksi Heponiemi - Eric Staal - Ryan Lomberg
DEFENSE
Gustav Forsling - Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura - Aaron Ekblad
Matt Kiersted - Marc Staal
GOALIES
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Keys to the Game
-
Batten Down Ye Hatches
Despite the fact they’re a bit off from last year’s team, the Panthers are still one of the best in the NHL at generating offense, averaging 3.17 xGF per game at 5v5 this season (second most in the league.) Like the Lightning game, this may be a contest in which Detroit’s mantra may just be “survive.” That said, if the defense can condense a bit to keep the danger out of of the high-danger areas, and if the Wings get as good of a goaltending performance they got Tuesday, this could be a game Detroit steals
-
Let the Burgers Cook
Jonatan Berggren is impressing more and more with each game he plays. And while some believe he should be playing a bigger role, Lalonde has actually done a fantastic job of managing Berggren’s minutes in a way that gets him involved in impact moments without put too much of a defensive burden on him. The more games he plays though, the more I would like to see the Wings take the leash off a bit, like giving him some defensive zone starts for an opportunity to lead the rush. There’s still some work to be done with Berggren’s game, sure. But the more he takes advantage of the minutes he’s getting, the more opportunities for growth he deserves.
