Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

According to @EvolvingHockey, Ville Husso is a T10 goalie at Goals Save Above Expected (GSAx). If you filtered this among goalies who has played as many or more games as him, he would be T5. He has been a a key addition to the roster. but also...



holy crap Ilya Sorokin wtf #LGRW pic.twitter.com/QsOPnyIprs