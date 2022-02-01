Quick Hits: The Manon and on Edition

There was minor concern earlier that Seider might wear down a bit as the long, 82-game regular season drags on. Seider has never played in that many games, against the best in the world.

Seider actually appears to be getting stronger, averaging 22:35 per game. He leads all NHL rookies with 25 assists, and only trails teammate Lucas Raymond (35) and Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras (32) in points, with 29.

“I’m not seeing him slow down at all,” Blashill said. “There’s still a learning curve there that he becomes more efficient within his skill set. He’s creating a bunch and not giving up much, and it’s still a learning process, but I definitely haven’t seen him slow down.

“He’s had a big impact on a number of games.”