Quick Hits: The Manon and on Edition

Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider adding bite, physical edge to his arsenal - Detroit News
There was minor concern earlier that Seider might wear down a bit as the long, 82-game regular season drags on. Seider has never played in that many games, against the best in the world.
Seider actually appears to be getting stronger, averaging 22:35 per game. He leads all NHL rookies with 25 assists, and only trails teammate Lucas Raymond (35) and Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras (32) in points, with 29.
“I’m not seeing him slow down at all,” Blashill said. “There’s still a learning curve there that he becomes more efficient within his skill set. He’s creating a bunch and not giving up much, and it’s still a learning process, but I definitely haven’t seen him slow down.
“He’s had a big impact on a number of games.”
This is my favorite part so far. We’re in the part of the season where you’d expect the grind to start bugging folks. There’s still time for that slump but I haven’t seen the evidence from him.
Marian Hossa, Eddie Olczyk and Patrick Sharp selected as advisors to assist in search for the next #Blackhawks general manager. pic.twitter.com/8LCvI4VaES— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 31, 2022
Nothing to help change the culture like the last culture.
2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook to Showcase Hockey’s Top Talent on Feb. 4
Joining in the fun for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are four special guests. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and two goalies with professional hockey experience - Manon Rhéaume, the first woman to ever play in an NHL game, and actor Wyatt Russell, formally seen on the Groningen Grizzlies of the Dutch Eredivisie, will showcase their talents in the adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™. Three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will participate in the Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™ and assist with Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™. Additional special guests participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will be announced in the coming days.
Manon!
