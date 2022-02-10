Quick Hits: The Sudden Moves Edition

In Red Wings Land

At this point, Vrana can’t wait to play in a game and make another impact with the Wings. “That’s what’s in my head right now,” said Vrana, who added he’s feeling good physically. “That’s what I’m focusing on. I’m a confident player and I’m happy to be back, happy to get there and make the difference.

I can’t wait either, Jakub.

Around the League

Ingemi, several staffers at the Times told Defector, was well liked by colleagues in the newsroom. Based on reader response to Barrett’s tweet, it’s safe to assume that readers liked her work too. Newsroom staffers at the Times confirmed that her stories did good traffic. The firing came as a surprise to Ingemi, the newsroom, and the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild, which represents reporters. Ingemi, who had been hired less than six months ago, told Defector she was “shocked.” Ingemi was fired after she had been approved to book travel in February for covering the team. It also leaves the paper’s sports desk with only one other woman on staff.

Two weeks from the end of the probationary period so all was well within the publication’s legal bounds to do, but it’s more than fair to ask why. They don’t legally owe anybody an answer, but a refusal to give one is a statement in itself.

Take Marchand with you.