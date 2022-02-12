Morning Skate: Wings vs Flyers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 12:00 Eastern

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

TV: BSDET, NBCSP

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Only thing really to report for the Wings is that Troy Stecher is getting closer to returning to action for the first time since November 4th. He might be good to go today. . The Flyers didn’t have Sean Couturier then and they’re not going to have him now either.

No GDU today; we’re dropping the puck early!

Injury update: Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier had successful back surgery this morning at Pennsylvania Hospital by Dr. Jon Yoon. He will be out for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/pnA6uNlvI6 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 11, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov

Gemel Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Flyers Lines

Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny

Maxwell Willman - Derrick Brassard - Gerald Mayhew

Isaac Ratcliffe - Connor Bunnaman - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Martin Jones