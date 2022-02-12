Morning Skate: Wings vs Flyers - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 12:00 Eastern
Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI
TV: BSDET, NBCSP
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM
Only thing really to report for the Wings is that Troy Stecher is getting closer to returning to action for the first time since November 4th. He might be good to go today. . The Flyers didn’t have Sean Couturier then and they’re not going to have him now either.
No GDU today; we’re dropping the puck early!
Injury update: Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier had successful back surgery this morning at Pennsylvania Hospital by Dr. Jon Yoon. He will be out for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/pnA6uNlvI6— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 11, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov
Gemel Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Flyers Lines
Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
Maxwell Willman - Derrick Brassard - Gerald Mayhew
Isaac Ratcliffe - Connor Bunnaman - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Martin Jones
