 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Skate: Wings vs Flyers - Preview, How to Watch

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
NHL: FEB 03 Flyers at Red Wings Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Time: 12:00 Eastern
Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI
TV: BSDET, NBCSP
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM
Flyers Blog: Broad Street Hockey

Only thing really to report for the Wings is that Troy Stecher is getting closer to returning to action for the first time since November 4th. He might be good to go today. . The Flyers didn’t have Sean Couturier then and they’re not going to have him now either.

No GDU today; we’re dropping the puck early!

Red Wings Lines

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Piuz Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov
Gemel Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Flyers Lines

Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
Maxwell Willman - Derrick Brassard - Gerald Mayhew
Isaac Ratcliffe - Connor Bunnaman - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle - Nick Seeler

Carter Hart
Martin Jones

Loading comments...