Quick Hits: The More Things Change Edition

“It felt pretty good,” said Zadina, who didn’t get on the scoresheet but had four shots and didn’t look out of place in just under 14 minutes of ice time. “I haven’t played with them for a long time. I had the chance recently and it felt good, special, to play with them and the hockey felt pretty easy.”

Coach Jeff Blashill felt Zadina contributed to the line, gave it another element, and will keep playing with Larkin and Raymond for, at least, another game.