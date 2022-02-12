Quick Hits: The More Things Change Edition

In Red Wings Land
Filip Zadina ‘felt pretty good’ on Red Wings’ top line, hopes for another chance
“It felt pretty good,” said Zadina, who didn’t get on the scoresheet but had four shots and didn’t look out of place in just under 14 minutes of ice time. “I haven’t played with them for a long time. I had the chance recently and it felt good, special, to play with them and the hockey felt pretty easy.”
Coach Jeff Blashill felt Zadina contributed to the line, gave it another element, and will keep playing with Larkin and Raymond for, at least, another game.
I agree he was good. The only other tweaking of lines I’d like to see in the short run is bumping Erne down to give Rasmussen and Namestnikov a linemate that will disturb a little more dust than Erne has been doing of late.
More from Stech following today's practice.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2022
️: @troystecher - https://t.co/Ci8ip1YEFH
️: Coach Blashill - https://t.co/46e90rfZgN pic.twitter.com/btZReioKrT
Around the League
U.S. Center for SafeSport reports USA Hockey to Congress for potential interference in investigation: Sources - The Athletic (Unlocked)
USA Hockey is a co-defendant in a May 2021 federal lawsuit brought by victims of Adrahtas. The complaint alleges that Smith and others within USA Hockey and AHAI (Illinois’ amateur hockey state governing body) were told about the coach’s sexual misconduct and did not report the allegations to law enforcement or investigate the matter. USA Hockey filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in September, asking the court to dismiss the complaint for failure to state a claim.
Loading comments...