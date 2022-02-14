 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Valentines Day Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Based on yesterday’s practice, if Namestnikov can’t go, Veleno gets bumped up and the Smith brothers play with Gagner. Also Leddy skated in Oesterle’s place.

Around the League

Loading comments...