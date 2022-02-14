Quick Hits: The Valentines Day Edition

In Red Wings Land
#RedWings Blashill said Namestnikov questionable for tomorrow at @mnwild If he can’t play then Givani and Gemel Smith likely would play their first game together, probably on the same line. Leddy expected to return tomorrow.— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 13, 2022
Based on yesterday’s practice, if Namestnikov can’t go, Veleno gets bumped up and the Smith brothers play with Gagner. Also Leddy skated in Oesterle’s place.
Around the League
Ottawa’s Austin Watson has been suspended for two games for Interference on Boston’s Jack Ahcan. https://t.co/ifTaugLB4q— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2022
