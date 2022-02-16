Quick Hits: The Moving Around Edition

In Red Wings Land

The case for Seider is a contextual one. No, he’s not putting up the kinds of offensive numbers that defensemen Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar did in their recent rookie of the year duel. But 32 points in his first 49 games is a very solid total among this season’s rookie scorers, and an outstanding one historically: Since 2005-06, only Makar, Hughes and Shayne Gostisbehere had a higher points-per-game average as a rookie defenseman than Seider (0.65) does now. Contrast that with Raymond (0.78 points per game), who is 31st among all rookie forwards in that span, and Zegras (0.77 points per game), who is 35th. You can see that what Seider’s doing is special.

Agreed

Around the League

7. Another reason Toffoli might be more valuable now? Is there any chance Dallas looks at Joe Pavelski, 38th in the NHL with 1.04 points per game, and says, “Why don’t we keep him?” 8. Washington’s looking for forwards. They’re going to be eying at the Pacific Northwest. Several potential matches in Seattle and Vancouver.

I would trade Namestnikov to Washington where he’d fit in well (because all Russians get along, don’tchaknow) and then consider re-signing him in the offseason. He really likes being in Detroit.

Like any #NHL goalie, @kelly_hrudey had good games and bad games—but sometimes those bad 'days' turned into negative thoughts that wouldn’t shut off. If you feel negativity is taking over your life, Kelly has a few tips on the DCM blog: https://t.co/3wf3J7MkCR pic.twitter.com/vLkinOwvUO — Don’t Change Much (@DontChangeMuch) February 15, 2022

We had two children at the time, and my wife, Donna, was pregnant with our third. So, that added a lot of pressure. Then the season started, and those questions in my head became louder and louder. The thoughts shifted from rational to irrational, “You can’t do this anymore. You’re not good enough to stay at this level any longer. There are a lot better goalies than you. Someone is going to take your job.” My thoughts had become very cluttered in my head.

Hrudey sharing this and helping normalize the idea of talking about this as well as being willing to explore therapy is so good.