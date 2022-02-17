Quick Hits: The Big Words Edition

In Red Wings Land

HERE WE GO AGAIN! I've translated an article about @DetroitRedWings draftees Söderblom & Niederbach for you non- speakers out there. The original author is @henrikleman and I have no part in his work other than hastily translating it for #LGRW fans. pic.twitter.com/oCCDHPBa9U — Lars Thorsell (@LarsThorsell) February 16, 2022

I was very impressed with Söderblom when he was here at the prospects tournament. The concerns that he would just be giraffey out there evaporated pretty quickly while watching that as he had a good amount of grace to him. He seems to have only gotten better since then.

“There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all,” McCrimmon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I wouldn’t normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen.”

Is this a hot take? I think it’s Canada’s game to lose. Despite being outplayed in the preliminary game, they’re rolling into this game having scored nearly double the amount of goals as the US. They’re loose, have production coming from all over the ice, and have a strong goaltender. They haven’t lost a game yet this tournament and I don’t expect them to do so now. Canada wins in overtime, because it has to go to overtime.

Team USA had chances but they needed to be closer to perfect. Canada was absolutely the better team (especially with Team USA missing Decker), but it was a winnable game that the US women didn’t. Marie-Philip Poulin is money in gold medal games.

Holy lord this quote from Natalie Spooner about playing America!

"Every time we go against them, we want to make a statement and show them that they don't belong on the ice with us."

Can’t imagine Crosby saying this before or after taking on the States.#Olympics — Matthew Cauz (@mcauz56) February 16, 2022

I want to ignore the Crosby part because I don’t give a shit about that mayo-huffing dorkface. I love this quote (even as somebody who wants Team USA to make her eat these words).